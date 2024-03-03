BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, March 3, 2024

Alycia Parks plays eighth-seeded Kayla Day in an all-American Indian Wells qualifying match. Photo credit: Getty







BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells, California

March 3-17, 2024

Prize Money: $19,000,000



Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes tennis’ top stars for two weeks of dazzle in the desert. Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning men’s champion. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is defending women’s champion. Former ATP standout Tommy Haas is BNP Paribas Open tournament director. Palm Springs is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles. BNP Paribas Open weekend sessions often draw a star-filled celebrity crowd as well with Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard among the famous fans who have visited in recent years.

BNP Paribas Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Daily Results: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, March 3 click here





