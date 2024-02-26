Rafael Nadal flew from Spain to Los Angeles — with Novak Djokovic, it should be added — and is practicing in California this week ahead of the Netflix Slam and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.



Nadal is scheduled to play the Netflix Slam exhibition with Carlos Alcaraz on March 3 in Las Vegas. Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, John Isner, and Sam Querrey were recently added to the lineup, as well.



“Practice in… Paradise on earth” is what Nadal posted on social media this past weekend, with a video of a hitting session.



The 37-year-old Spaniard has played one tournament this season, reaching the Brisbane quarterfinals before reaggravating his hip injury and losing to Jordan Thompson. Having missed almost all of 2023, Nadal will be making his first appearance in Indian Wells since finishing runner-up to Taylor Fritz in 2023. The former world No. 1 is a three-time champion in Tennis Paradise (2007, 2009, 2013).



Djokovic is making his first trip to Indian Wells since 2019. The 36-year-old Serb is a five-time champion (2008, 2011, 2014-16). He has not played since losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals.



“Great company on the way to USA,” Djokovic wrote on social media with the hashtags #vamos and #idemo as he and Nadal flew to the USA.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.