- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 26, 2024
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 25, 2024
- Karen Khachanov Claims Sixth Career Crown in Doha
- Swiatek and Hurkacz, Badosa, Sabalenka and Fritz and Tsitsipas Headline Eisenhower Cup
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic Fly Into Each Other
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 23, 2024
- San Diego Open Serves Up Special Events at Barnes Tennis Center
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Limited Tickets for Taste of Tennis Indian Wells and Miami Available Now
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 22, 2024
- Simona Halep: The Nightmare is Finished
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 21, 2024
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 26, 2024
-
- Updated: February 25, 2024
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 25-March 2, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $2,941,785
Desert Duel in Dubai
Daniil Medvedev, accompanied by new coaching addition Gilles Simon, headlines the field in Dubai. Andrey Rublev is the second seed, Hubert Hurkacz is seeded third and Karen Khachanov, fresh of his run to his sixth career title in Doha, is the fourth seed in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev have also triumphed at the ATP 500.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, February 25: Click Here
Dubai Results: Click Here