Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 26, 2024

Denis Shapovalov of Canada faces former world No. 1 Andy Murray in Dubai on Monday. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ







Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

February 25-March 2, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $2,941,785



Desert Duel in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev, accompanied by new coaching addition Gilles Simon, headlines the field in Dubai. Andrey Rublev is the second seed, Hubert Hurkacz is seeded third and Karen Khachanov, fresh of his run to his sixth career title in Doha, is the fourth seed in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev have also triumphed at the ATP 500.



