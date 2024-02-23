- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Updated: February 23, 2024
Qatar Open
Doha, Qatar
February 19-25, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $1,395,875
Stars Convene in Qatar
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open, one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East, has been selected by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year on five occasions (2015, ’17, ’19, ’21-’22). Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won multiple titles at this event, with Nadal’s haul including the 2014 singles title and four doubles crowns (2005, ’09, ’11 and ’15). Djokovic won back-to-back titles in 2016 and ’17. This year, Andrey Rublev is top seed and Karen Khachanov is seeded second.
Qatar Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, February 24: Click Here
Doha Results: Click Here