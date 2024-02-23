- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic Fly Into Each Other
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 23, 2024
- San Diego Open Serves Up Special Events at Barnes Tennis Center
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Limited Tickets for Taste of Tennis Indian Wells and Miami Available Now
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 22, 2024
- Simona Halep: The Nightmare is Finished
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 21, 2024
- Swiatek and Hurkacz, Badosa, Sabalenka and Fritz and Tsitsipas Headline Eisenhower Cup
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 20, 2024
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 19, 2024
- Sinner still on fire, defeats De Minaur for Rotterdam title
- Ricky’s pick for the Rotterdam final: Sinner vs. De Minaur
Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
-
- Updated: February 23, 2024
Score your dream home in the heart of tennis paradise! Nestled within the prestigious Eldorado Country Club, this residence and community boasts a prestigious heritage: hosting legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and many NIKE tennis stars.
Located a mere 4 miles away from the iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the top ATP and WTA event unfolds every March, this private oasis offers security, meticulously maintained grounds, and stunning desert vistas.
Ideal for tennis players, avid fans, or those seeking a serene escape, this property guarantees more than just a home. With spacious interiors, panoramic mountain views, and a private pool, it’s a haven for those who adore both the sport and luxury living.
Contains an open floor plan which makes it fabulous for entertaining and has a large bar that can easily accommodate 15 people while still enjoying the desert scene and golf course.
As an Indian Wells resident, you gain exclusive access to perks like discounted golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort and dining anywhere within the city of Indian Wells, plus complimentary tickets for a day to the renowned tennis tournament. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this your own slice of paradise. Inquire now and serve yourself an ace with this rare opportunity!
--- CLICK HERE TO SEE LINK ---