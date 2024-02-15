Sinner advances in Rotterdam, Griekspoor takes out Humbert

Tallon Griekspoor has treated the home crowd at the ABN AMRO Open to some memorable moments already this week. That’s nothing new for the 27-year-old Dutchman.



Griekspoor improved to 13-1 in his last 14 matches in the friendly confines of the Netherlands dating back to the start of 2023 when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the Rotterdam second round on Thursday. Griekspoor advanced to the quarterfinals after two hours and 34 minutes.



It was match not too much unlike his first-rounder on Monday, when the world No. 30 overcame Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) from two match points down.

“This means everything to me,” said Griekspoor, who made it to the semifinals last season. “This is the whole reason why I play tennis–to be able to play these kinds of matches against such a great opponent. To be able to win this one is really special, especially in Rotterdam…. I like the pressure moments. I told myself, ‘just keep going after it.’ I guess that paid off in the end.

“[Last year’s experience] definitely helps. That probably got me through this match, as well. I know what I’m capable of. I back myself any time, especially with the home crowd. I’m really looking forward to being able to come back tomorrow.”

Griekspoor will face Emil Ruusuvori in the QFs. the other matchups are Jannik Sinner vs. Milos Raonic, Andrey Rublev vs. Alex de Minaur, and Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Shevchenko.



Sinner beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

