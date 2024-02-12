ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Aussie Alex de Minaur faces Sebastian Korda in Rotterdam on Tuesday. Photo credit: 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers



ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open
Rotterdam, Netherlands
February 12-18, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,134,985

Rotterdam A Crown Jewel of Indoor Tennis
Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone: from a family day out to business guests, young and old, and for those interested in both sport and society. At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis.

ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Tuesday, February 13: Click Here

Rotterdam Results: Click Here