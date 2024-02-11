Sinner, Rublev, Rune headline stacked Rotterdam 500 lineup

Although Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev recently withdrew from the tournament, ABN AMRO Open–as usual–boasts an incredibly strong field.



Always one of the best ATP 500s of every tennis season, this year’s installment of the ABN AMRO features Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, world No. 5 Andrey Rublev, world No. 7 Holger Rune, and world No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz. Also seeded in Rotterdam are Alex de Minaur, Marseille runner-up Grigor Dimitrov, Marseille champion Ugo Humbert, and Alexander Bublik.



As if that isn’t enough, the unseeded contingent is also loaded. The field includes Borna Coric, Gael Monfils, Lorenzo Musetti, Emil Ruusuvuori, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Sebastian Korda.

Coming off his first Grand Slam title, Sinner will begin his week against Botic van de Zandschulp–the same opponent whom he defeated in the first round in Melbourne. Also in the top-seeded Italian’s quarter of the draw are Coric, Monfils, Bublik, and Milos Raonic. Hurkacz and Humbert are potential semifinal opponents for Sinner.



Rublev, the second seed, could run into Auger-Aliassime in the second round, De Minaur or Korda in the quarters, and either Rune or Dimitrov in the final four



In addition to Sinner vs. Van de Zandschulp, opening-round matches to watch in Rotterdam are Humbert vs. Ruusuvuori, Bublik vs. Coric, De Minaur vs. Korda, Musetti vs. Tallon Griekspoor, Hurkacz vs. Jiri Lehecka, and Dimitrov vs. Lorenzo Sonego.



