Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 9, 2024

No.3-seeded Ben Shelton faces seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson in Dallas.







Dallas Open

Dallas, Texas

February 5-11, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $756,020



Americans Aim to Raise Roof in Dallas

The Dallas Open is one only 10 United States tournaments on the ATP Tour and the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States. It includes over 60 world-class ATP Tour professionals playing in singles and doubles (28-player singles main draw, and 16-team doubles draw) and over 20 hours of live domestic television and international distribution to 100 countries. Frances Tiafoe is the top seed. Tommy Paul is seeded second, US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton is third seed and Adrian Mannarino is seeded fourth.



