Miami Open Adding Wheelchair Tennis and Pickleball Events

Daniil Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner in the 2023 Miami Open final. Photo credit: Miami Open presented by Itaú

The Miam Open is growing into a racquet sport celebration.

The 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú announced today that tournament will feature an elite wheelchair event and two-day Major League Pickleball (MLP) tournament, marking the first-time both events will take place at any 1000 series tournament.

The Miami Open is set for March 17-31st at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Daniil Medvedev is defending Miami Open men’s champion, Petra Kvitova won the 2023 Miami Open women’s crown and is not planning to defend her title as she’s pregnant with her first child.

From March 26-28, wheelchair tennis will make its debut in Miami.

Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, four-time Paralympic gold medalist and winner of 28 major singles titles, will be the tournament director with Grand Slam champions, Great Britain’s Gordon Reid and Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez already confirmed in the field.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) will also make its debut from March 27 – 29, featuring a pro-am and two-day tournament starring 16 of the world’s best players. A collection of 16 top MLP pros will showcase their incredible talents during the All-Star tournament, complete with round robin pool play and three playoff matches.

Additional events will include the MLP stars playing alongside celebrities in a Pro-Am round robin tournament and a Pro-Am team exhibition match.

“We are delighted to welcome both wheelchair tennis players and MLP stars to this year’s Miami Open presented by Itaú,” Tournament Director James Blake said. “We want to continue to build on the festival atmosphere that is now so synonymous with the Open and we are proud to be the first 1000 series event to showcase elite wheelchair tennis and pickleball athletes to our fans.”

The Miami Open presented by Itaú will welcome more than 30 of Miami’s leading restaurants and bars this year as organizers aim to infuse tennis with the iconic culture of Miami.

Pop-ups of Miami’s finest restaurants will pepper the Campus with diverse culinary delights at every turn including David Chang’s Fuku Chicken, famous for its delicious thigh-meat spicy fried chicken sandwich; Cheeseburger Baby known to locals as “The Queen of South Beach” and Ella’s Oyster Bar, serving the freshness of New England cuisine with the zest and complexity of Miami’s unique culture. Tournament favorites returning to the Miami Open campus include Sushi Maki, Kiki on the River, and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, while The Grove delivers the regional Florida flare featuring local Miami food truck options.

Inside the only tennis stadium court built within an NFL venue, stadium ticket holders will have the opportunity to experience Milos, the award-winning seafood restaurant and the first premium bookable dining option at the tournament, another new addition for 2024.

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden, the Dobel Tequila Bar, the Botran Rum Lounge, Santa Margherita and No.3 Gin Lounge will offer visitors a wide array of refreshments and places to relax in between enjoying the feast of matches being played on the ten competition courts.

For a full list of food and beverage offerings on campus visit https://www.miamiopen.com/food-and-beverage

For ticket information, visit www.miamiopen.com