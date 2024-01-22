San Diego Open Tickets On Sale Today

Former French Open singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova is defending San Diego Open champion. Photo credit: Fila

After the Australian Open ends, top pros will set their sights on San Diego.

Tickets for next month’s San Diego Open go on sale today, Monday, January 22nd, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST. To buy tickets or for more information, please visit wtasdopen.com or seatgeek.com.



The women’s professional tennis tournament, which offers $922,573 in prize money, will be played Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107.



The 2024 San Diego Open, featuring the top women tennis professionals in the world, will offer sports fans a variety of ticket options with daily Grounds Passes available for $50 and General Admission bleacher seats ranging from $65 to $85. Reserved sideline seats are $85 to $100 and VIP seats on the baseline range from $150 to $275.



The tournament venue at Barnes Tennis Center will utilize the 2,500-seat Stadium Court along with Court No. 2 during the week-long event.

Former French Open champion and current world No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic swept the singles and doubles titles at the 2023 San Diego Open. The 28-year-old Krejcikova overcame American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the singles final and then teamed with compatriot Katerina Siniakova for a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Americans Danielle Collins and Coco Vandeweghe in the doubles championship.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland captured the singles title at the inaugural San Diego Open in 2022 with a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia. Coco Gauff and fellow American Jessica Pegula defeated Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 to win the doubles championship that year.

The WTA 500 tournament will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying rounds are scheduled to be played February 24-25 with Main Draw matches starting February 26 and concluding with the singles and doubles finals on March 3.The starting times for each day of the 2024 San Diego Open will be as follows:Day 1 Qualifying – Saturday, February 24 – 10 a.m.Day 2 Qualifying – Sunday, February 25 – 11 a.m.Main Draw Sessions Monday, February 26, Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 – 1 p.m.Thursday, February 29 – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.Friday, March 1 (Quarterfinals) – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.Saturday, March 2 (Semifinals) – 1 p.m.Doubles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 1:30 p.m.Singles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 4 p.m.(All times are PST)