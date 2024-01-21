Australian Open Draws and Schedule for Day 9: Monday, January 22, 2024

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Cameron Norrie of Britain faces Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Monday. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT



Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 14-28, 2024
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court

History At Stake at 2024 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to defend a major title for the first time. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 112th edition of the Australian Open. Former world No. 1 champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki are all set to return. This is the 56th Australian Open of the Open Era.

2024 Australian Open Draws

