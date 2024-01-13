Top Women to Compete in San Diego Open Next Month

The 2023 San Diego Open champion Barbora Krecjikova holds the title trophy. Photo credit: Lexie Wanninger/San Diego Open

The stars return to San Diego next month.

Top women will convene at the Barnes Tennis Center for the San Diego Open, set for Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3.

The WTA 500 tournament, featuring the top women tennis professionals in the world, offers $922,573 in prize money and will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Qualifying rounds are scheduled to be played February 24-25 with Main Draw matches starting February 26 and concluding with the singles and doubles finals on March 3.

Tournament officials are anticipating an incredible field of competitors for this year’s San Diego Open which takes place the week before the combined women’s WTA and men’s ATP event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif. Official player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

“We are very happy to bring women’s professional tennis back to Barnes Tennis Center for the third straight year. The San Diego Open has become a great showcase for the sport of women’s tennis,” said Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. “With our tournament scheduled the week before the event in Indian Wells, we are expecting a very strong player field in San Diego.”

The starting times for each day of the 2024 San Diego Open will be as follows:

Day 1 Qualifying – Saturday, February 24 – 10 a.m.

Day 2 Qualifying – Sunday, February 25 – 11 a.m.

Main Draw Sessions

Monday, February 26, Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 – 1 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 (Quarterfinals) – 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 (Semifinals) – 1 p.m.

Doubles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 1:30 p.m.

Singles Championship – Sunday, March 3 – 4 p.m.

(All times are PST)

Additional tournament information is available at https://wtasdopen.com/.

Former French Open champion and current world No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic swept the singles and doubles titles at the 2023 San Diego Open.

The 28-year-old Krejcikova overcame American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the singles final and then teamed with compatriot Katerina Siniakova for a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Americans Danielle Collins and Coco Vandeweghe in the doubles championship.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland captured the singles title at the inaugural San Diego Open in 2022 with a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia. Coco Gauff and fellow American Jessica Pegula defeated Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 to win the doubles championship that year.