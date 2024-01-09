- Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Australian Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, January 10, 2024
- Updated: January 9, 2024
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 14-28, 2024
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
History At Stake at 2024 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to defend a major title for the first time. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 112th edition of the Australian Open. Former world No. 1 champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki are all set to return. This is the 56th Australian Open of the Open Era.
2024 Australian Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon
Women’s Singles Draw: Coming Soon
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon
Order of Play for Wednesday, January 10, 2024: click here