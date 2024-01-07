Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open after suffering a small tear to the muscle near his hip. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The Australian Open is over before it began for Rafael Nadal.

Former world No. 1 Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open after suffering a microtear to a muscle near his hip in his three-hour, 25-minute Brisbane loss to Jordan Thompson.

“During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” Nadal posted on social media. “Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.”

Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

Right… pic.twitter.com/WpApfzjf3C — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024