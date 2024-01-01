- Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- United Cup Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Ricky’s preview and pick for Nadal vs. Thiem in the Brisbane first round
- Warm Seasons Greetings from 10sBalls.com (TennisBalls.com): Celebrating the Love of Tennis!
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Ricky’s picks for the season-opening ATP 250s in Brisbane and Hong Kong
- Genie Bouchard to Play Delray Beach Open Women’s Tennis Challenge
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Ricky’s picks for the men’s singles Grand Slams and Olympics in 2024
- The Tennis Player • A Poem By Christopher Chaffee
- Alcaraz will be without injured coach Ferrero at Australian Open
- Nadal completes Kuwait training with Fils, now back in Mallorca
- Severin Luthi Joins Holger Rune’s Coaching Team
- Roland Garros Unveils 2024 Poster Art
- Sinner the big winner of 2023 ATP awards
Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, January 2, 2024
-
- Updated: January 1, 2024
Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 31, 2023-January 7, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Rafa Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
King of Clay Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Spanish superstar will face Dominic Thiem in his Brisbane opener. Holger Rune is the top-seeded man in a Brisbane field that features Grigor Dimitrov, Ugo Humber and Sebastian Korda. Former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman.
Brisbane International Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Tuesday, January 2: Click Here