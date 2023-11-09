- Lynne Wasserman, Lew Wasserman’s Daughter | Casey Wasserman’s Mother | Hollywood’s Princess Passes Away
- Dallas, Doha, and Munich upgrade to 500s as part of 2025 ATP calendar shift
- The King of Switzerland: Roger Federer Tribute Poem
- Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Carlos Alcaraz Commits to 2024 Laver Cup
- Roy Erskine, Andy Murray’s Grandfather, Celebrated for Soccer Career at Age 92
- Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Conclusion of Paris Masters confirms Nitto ATP Finals field
- Djokovic close to clinching year-end top spot following Paris Masters title
- Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom
- Djokovic Downs Dimitrov to Win Seventh Paris Masters Crown
- Jessica Pegula Charges By Coco Gauff Into WTA Finals Final
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 5, 2023
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 10, 2023
-
- Updated: November 9, 2023
Sofia Open
Sofia, Bulgaria
November 6-11th, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €562,815
ATP Tennis Back in Bulgaria
An ATP 250 event in Sofia, Bulgaria, has been added to 2023 ATP Tour calendar. The tournament will take place as a single-year license, replacing the Tel Aviv Watergen Open, which was cancelled due to the outbreak of war in the region. Italian Lorenzo Musetti is the top seed this week. Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut.
.
Sofia Open Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Friday, November 10th: Click Here