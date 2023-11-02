Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 3, 2023

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria faces Hubert Hurkacz in Paris on Friday. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT







Rolex Paris Masters

Paris, France

October 30th-November 5th, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €5,779,335



City of Light is Final Masters 1000 Battle Ground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is top seed, Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second, Daniil Medvedev is seeded third and Jannik Sinner is the fourth seed. Last November, 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune rallied from a break down in the decisive set and fought off six break points in the fierce final game to dethrone defending champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and capture his maiden Masters championship in a pulsating Paris Masters final thriller.



Rolex Paris Masters Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Friday, November 3rd: Click Here





