Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 3, 2023
-
- Updated: November 2, 2023
Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
October 30th-November 5th, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €5,779,335
City of Light is Final Masters 1000 Battle Ground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is top seed, Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second, Daniil Medvedev is seeded third and Jannik Sinner is the fourth seed. Last November, 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune rallied from a break down in the decisive set and fought off six break points in the fierce final game to dethrone defending champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and capture his maiden Masters championship in a pulsating Paris Masters final thriller.
Rolex Paris Masters Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Friday, November 3rd: Click Here