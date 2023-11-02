Billie Jean King Cup Finals Return to Tennis Channel November 7-12th

Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins, Taylor Townsend and Peyton Stearns form the U.S. squad playing for the Billie Jean King Cup. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

A pair of former Grand Slam champions lead the United States’ quest to regain the Billie Jean King Cup.

Tennis Channel will broadcast the year-end Billie Jean King Cup Finals November 7-12, live from Seville, Spain.

During the event, the United States will try to capture its record-extending 19th tournament championship with a team led by 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, Taylor Townsend and Peyton Stearns. Live coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 7th, on Tennis Channel.

After competition throughout the year, twelve countries qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will determine the best nation in women’s tennis in 2023.

The event follows a round-robin format, with four groups of three countries each, guaranteeing two head-to-head matchups for every participant. Group winners advance to the semifinals, with a spot in the championship up for grabs. Tuesday, November 7, through Saturday, November 11, there are two sessions per day, at 5 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET respectively., covering the round-robin and semifinal rounds.

The final takes place Sunday, November 12th, at 10 a.m. ET.

Head-to-head matchups consist of two singles matches and one doubles, with the winner of two advancing. The United States will play Switzerland first, on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET. It will compete against the Czech Republic Friday, Nov. 10, also at 11 a.m. ET. For a complete schedule please visit https://www.billiejeankingcup.com/en/format.

Tennis Channel plans to show 25 live hours of Billie Jean King Cup coverage this year, and another 20 hours of encore replays. Its second channel, T2, will cover the event live November 7-10, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET daily. In addition to live play, subscription service Tennis Channel Plus will make all Billie Jean King Cup finals matchups available on-demand at their conclusion.