Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 19, 2023
-
- Updated: October 18, 2023
Antwerp European Open
Antwerp, Belgium
October 16-22, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €673,630
Stefanos Tsitsipas Headlines Antwerp Field
Stefanos Tsitsipas is singles top seed and also a doubles competitor alongside his brother in Antwerp. With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The three most recent editions of the event were won by Ugo Humbert in 2020, Jannik Sinner in 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2022.
Antwerp European Open Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Thursday, October 19th: Click Here