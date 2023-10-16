10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Dominic Thiem of Austria faces wild card Luca Nardi in Antwerp on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/MARK EVANS



Antwerp European Open
Antwerp, Belgium
October 16-22, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €673,630

Stefanos Tsitsipas Headlines Antwerp Field
Stefanos Tsitsipas is singles top seed and also a doubles competitor alongside his brother in Antwerp. With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The three most recent editions of the event were won by Ugo Humbert in 2020, Jannik Sinner in 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2022.

Antwerp European Open Draws

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Tuesday, October 17th: Click Here