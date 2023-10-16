- Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Japan Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Japan Open Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 16, 2023
- Jessica Pegula Wins Fourth Title in Seoul
- Japan Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Stacey Allaster Honored with Billie Jean King Award
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Victoria Azarenka Commits To Austin, Tickets on Sale Monday
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 13, 2023
- Roger Federer Cracks Top 10 of Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes for 2023
- Dimitrov defeats Alcaraz, sets up surprising quarterfinal lineup at Shanghai Masters
- Naomi Osaka Returns to Practice Court
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Shelton into Shanghai Masters quarterfinals by beating world No. 4 Sinner
Antwerp Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
-
- Updated: October 16, 2023
Antwerp European Open
Antwerp, Belgium
October 16-22, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €673,630
Stefanos Tsitsipas Headlines Antwerp Field
Stefanos Tsitsipas is singles top seed and also a doubles competitor alongside his brother in Antwerp. With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The three most recent editions of the event were won by Ugo Humbert in 2020, Jannik Sinner in 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2022.
Antwerp European Open Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Tuesday, October 17th: Click Here