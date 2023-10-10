10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria takes on top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Shanghai on Wednesday.



Rolex Shanghai Masters
Shanghai, China
October 4-15th, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $8,800,000

Carlos Alcaraz Heads Loaded Shanghai Draw
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in Shanghai with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, fresh off the Beijing finals, seeded second. Beijing champion Jannik Sinner is seeded sixth and opens against American Marcos Giron. In its first five years, 2009-2013, the tournament was awarded ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as voted by ATP players. Rolex recently renewed its title sponsorship of the only Masters 1000 event in China.

