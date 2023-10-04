Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 5, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is top seed at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Photo credit: Mutua Madrid Open Facebook







Rolex Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, China

October 4-15th, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $8,800,000



Carlos Alcaraz Heads Loaded Shanghai Draw

Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in Shanghai with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, fresh off the Beijing finals, seeded second. Beijing champion Jannik Sinner is seeded sixth and opens against American Marcos Giron. In its first five years, 2009-2013, the tournament was awarded ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as voted by ATP players. Rolex recently renewed its title sponsorship of the only Masters 1000 event in China.



Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here



Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Thursday, October 5th: Click Here





