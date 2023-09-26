Ivanovic, Moya, Pennetta, Richard Evans Lead List of Hall of Fame Nominees

Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans, acclaimed writer for Tennis Week, World Tennis and 10sBalls.com, are nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

An accomplished cast of Grand Slam champions are among the International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees.

Ana Ivanovic won Roland Garros, rose to world No. 1 and helped transform Serbia into a tennis superpower.

Now, Ivanovic has a shot at tennis immortality.

Ivanovic joins Carlos Moya, Flavia Pennetta and a trio of former doubles world No. 1 champions: Cara Black, Leander Paes and Daniel Nestor as one of the accomplished champions from six nations on the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s 2024 ballot for Hall of Fame induction in the Player Category.

Vijay Amritraj and acclaimed writer Richard Evans, who has written for Tennis Week, World Tennis and 10sBalls.com, are on the ballot in the Contributor Category.

Firing her forehand with accuracy and ambition, Ivanović won the 2008 Roland Garros title. Ivanovic contested two other Grand Slam finals, reaching the 2007 Roland Garros final and the 2008 Australian Open final.

A popular player with fans and her peers, Ivanović was ranked world No. 1 and spent 91 weeks inside the world Top 5. In addition to the Roland-Garros trophy, Ivanović won 14 career titles, including 3 WTA Premier Mandatory titles. Ivanović is the first Serbian to be nominated for the Hall of Fame.

Former world No. 1 Moya, who is Rafael Nadal’s coach, was formerly engaged to Pennetta, which would make for an intriguing induction ceremony if both are elected. Both champions married other partners, with Pennetta happily married to Fabio Fognini.

Carlos Moyá, of Spain is a former world No. 1, and spent more than 200 weeks inside the world top-10. Moyá won Roland Garros in 1998, was a 1997 Australian Open finalist and served as a mentor to young Rafa Nadal.

Riding a ferocious inside-out forehand and showing a flair for shotmaking, Moyá won 20 career titles, including three Masters 1000 crowns. Moyá was a member of the victorious 2004 Spanish Davis Cup team.



Italy’s Flavia Pennetta was a force in singles and doubles.

An all-court player who relied on precision, Pennetta claimed the US Open trophy in 2015 and dramatically announced her plan to retire after hoisting the championship trophy. Pennetta won an additional 10 singles titles in her career, reaching a career high of world No. 6.

A highly-skilled doubles player Pennetta had an accomplished doubles career, achieving the world No. 1 ranking and winning a major doubles title at the Australian Open. Pennetta and Argentina’s Gisela Dulko were a formidable doubles pairing. A devoted Billie Jean King Cup player, Pennetta played a pivotal part on four Italian Billie Jean King Cup champions back when the competition was called Fed Cup.

Vijay Amritraj of India and Richard Evans of the United Kingdom are Hall of Fame candidates in the Contributor Category.

The Contributor Category is considered every two years, and it recognizes true pioneers, visionary leaders, or individuals/groups who have made a transcendent impact on the sport.

Vijay Amritraj has broken barriers and worked to spread the sport of tennis on and off the court. As a player in the 1970s and 1980s, his success on court helped to popularize tennis in India and on the Asian continent. Amritraj is a respected global ambassador for the sport.

Richard Evans is a renowned tennis journalist and historian, he has spent a lifetime contributing to the sport’s growth and global reach. During his career, he has reported on over 200 Grand Slams and authored 23 books. Richard Evans served as lead writer for two of the most respected American publications, World Tennis and Tennis Week. Evans later served as editor-at-large for Tennis Week Magazine.

The Contributor Category will not be part of Fan Voting, but will be decided upon only by the Official Voting Group, which is comprised of tennis experts, media, historians, and Hall of Famers.

You can participate in the process: Please cast your vote!

The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Fan Voting opens on Wednesday, September 27th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time at vote.tennisfame.com!



