Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

- Updated: September 26, 2023
Beijing China Open
Beijing, China
September 28-October 4, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $3,663,875
Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Action in Beijing
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz returns as the top seed in Beijing with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev seeded second. The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, is the venue for the China Open. In 2011, the centre expanded to 11 courts. The venue also boasts a 15,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof, named the Diamond Court due to its likeness. The tennis centre employs space-age air-cooling technology to benefit players and spectators.
Beijing China Open Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Wednesday, September 27th: Click Here