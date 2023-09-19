- Taylor Fritz Shines on Catwalk at NY Fashion Week
Taylor Fritz Shines on Catwalk at NY Fashion Week
- Updated: September 19, 2023
American No. 1 Taylor Fritz is bringing fire on and off court.
Major multi-tasker Fritz is enjoying time moonlighting as a model.
The 25-year-old Fritz lit up the runway walking for Hermes as a model for its Men’s Winter 23 collection in New York City’s famed fashion week.
The 6’4″ Fritz called it an “unreal experience walking for Hermes.”
It’s been a model summer for Fritz, who won his sixth career title in Atlanta last July, advanced to the Washington, DC semifinals and reached consecutive quarterfinals in Cincinnati and at the US Open enduring lopsided losses to eventual-champion Novak Djokovic in both the Queen City and Queens, N.Y.
Fritz starred as the cover model on Haute Living as well.
So how does Fritz stay in such fantastic shape? He recently shared his nutritional plan and favorite cheat meals with the ATP Tour website. See it in the video above.