Indian Wells Tennis Gardens Update • Sodexo Live Joins The Event

Sodexo Live! is new hospitality partner for the BNP Paribas Open.

Sodexo Live! is set to infuse world-class chefs and local Southern California purveyors into its premium hospitality experience.

The new relationship will elevate the food, beverage and guest experience at the facility, highlighted by new hospitality offerings for fans and players alike at the annual BNP Paribas Open, the world’s largest combined ATP and WTA two-week professional tennis tournament.

The partnership is a perfect match, with two powerful entities in the world of tennis coming together. Sodexo Live! boasts decades of expertise operating hospitality for best-in-class global tennis events including the French Open, while also being responsible for premium hospitality package sales for the Australian Open.

The Sodexo Live! team will implement a refreshed strategy around the player and fan hospitality experience at the BNP Paribas Open that maximizes efficiency and excellence of service, showcases area cuisine and beverages, and highlights nutrition and sustainability.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden joins a growing list of Sodexo Live! partner venues in Southern California .

Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. Sodexo Live! commits to unlocking customers’ full potential while favoring local communities.

Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Museo del Prado in Madrid, the Hard Rock Stadium, the Scottish National Gallery, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.