US Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Ben Stone faces Frances Tiafoe in an all-American US Open quarterfinal on Tuesday night. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







US Open

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 28-September 10, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $65,000,020



US Open Features Showdown for World No. 1

Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek will try to retain the world No. 1 rankings in New York. Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a 24th Grand Slam crown and fourth US Open championship. World No 2. Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, is chasing her first US Open title and to unseat Swiatek as world No. 1. Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Christopher Eubanks will try to make their mark at their home Slam.



US Open Draws



Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here



Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here



Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here



Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Tuesday, September 5th: Click Here