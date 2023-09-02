Alcaraz, Sinner remain on collision course at U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz got through his third-round match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, but as usual when Dan Evans is on the other side there was some difficulty involved. Alcaraz needed four sets to defeat Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 10 minutes.



The world No. 1 set delivered multiple highlight-reel moments–none better or more important than on break point with the Brit serving at 2-3 in the fourth set. An incredible running forehand pass have Alcaraz the all-important break and he closed out the match from there.

“He’s a tricky opponent,” the defending champion said of Evans. “He always wants to go to the net. (He has) great slices, good touch. “I think this is my game, as well, so we played a pretty good match. I think the people loved that. We made great points, great shots, a lot of different situations probably than in other matches. I’m really happy to get through and play the fourth round again in the U.S. Open.”



“We played great points that made us smile. Daniel, as well. It’s great to see that on a tennis court. Obviously we play to make the people happy, as well, to entertain them and try to make the match fun. It’s great to have that kind of point as well and feel the energy that [the crowd] are enjoying it.”



Alcaraz remains on a quarterfinal collision course with Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the last 16 by beating Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.



“The confidence level is a little bit different,” Sinner explained. “I’m very happy to be in the second week of a Grand Slam again, it always means a lot. Hopefully I can raise my level every time I play, knowing that every time I step on court I’m trying to give it my best shot. Let’s see how the next round goes.”



We are one round away from a potential Alcaraz vs. Sinner rematch of last year’s U.S. Open quarterfinal instant classic. The Spaniard triumphed in five sets on his way to the title.



