US Open to Celebrate 12th Annual Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day

The USTA today announced the full lineup of activities taking place on tomorrow’s 12th Annual Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day.

In 2019, the day was named in honor of Lt. Joe Hunt, the only player in history to win the US National boys’, junior, collegiate and men’s singles titles. Lt. Hunt, who won the U.S. Nationals in 1943 while on leave from the Navy, was killed in the line of duty when his fighter plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in 1945.

In a special on-court ceremony to recognize the 50-year anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy, USTA Chairman of the Board and President Dr. Brain Hainline will be joined by special guests from the U.S. Navy—Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield and retired Navy Captain Joellen Drag-Oslund. Rear Admiral Chatfield recently served as President of the Naval War College. She is a decorated warfighter, and a distinguished Naval Aviator. Captain Drag-Oslund is one of the original six women pilots who earned their wings to fly.

The on-court recognition will be followed by the presentation of our nation’s colors by members of the United States Marine Corps, 6th Communication Battalion, Brooklyn, N.Y., and the playing of the National Anthem by the West Point Brass Quintet from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day will begin with a tennis clinic for 24 participants from “Hope for The Warrior” families before tournament play begins on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. The US Open also will welcome a number of other military groups over the course of the day. US Open sponsor Chase will provide 50 tickets to that day’s matches for groups including “Black Veterans for Social Justice,” “Blue Star Families,” “Four Block” and “Zero Mills.”