Jack Sock and John Isner Lead List of US Open Doubles Wild Cards

Jack Sock of the USA will partner John Isner in his final pro tournament at the US Open. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American stars will double-up at the US Open.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Jack Sock, the 2018 US Open doubles champion and 2011 US Open mixed doubles champion and two-time US Open quarterfinalist John Isner are among the list of US Open doubles wild-card recipients.

2023 US Open Doubles Wild Cards

Women’s Wild Cards

CoCo Vandeweghe and Sofia Kenin

Clervie Ngounoue and Robin Montgomery

Kate Fakih and Olivia Center

Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig

Ashlyn Krueger and Angela Kulikov

Jamie Loeb and Makenna Jones

Quinn Gleason and Elizabeth Mandlik

Men’s Wild Cards

John Isner and Jack Sock

Will Blumberg and Steve Johnson

Adhithya Ganesan and Alexander Frusina

Eliot Spizzirri and Tyler Zink

Denis Kudla and Vasil Kirkov

Ethan Quinn and Nicholas Godsick

Aleks Kovacevic and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran