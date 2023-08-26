- U.S. Open draw: Tough one for Alcaraz, opportunity for Tiafoe and other Americans
- Jack Sock and John Isner Lead List of US Open Doubles Wild Cards
- US Open Main Draws & Qualifying Draws for Saturday, August 26th, 2023
- Tennis News • Westside Tennis Cub / Forest Hills celebrates Althea Gibson and Lt. Joe Hunt on Saturday August 26
- Free Tennis Clinic In the Bronx • Aussie Legends Louise Pleming and Coach Mark Draper and Rising Star Rinky Hijikata • Rally4EVER
- Tennis News • KT TAPE Launches First Mobile App
- Tough U.S. Open draw for Alcaraz, Djokovic in easier bottom half
- US Open Main Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 24th, 2023
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 24th, 2023
- Winston-Salem Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe Finalize Laver Cup Rosters
- U.S. Open seeding confirmed following Cincinnati, draw on Thursday
- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023
- Winston-Salem Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- It’s A Girl! Serena Gives Birth to Baby Adira River
Jack Sock and John Isner Lead List of US Open Doubles Wild Cards
-
- Updated: August 26, 2023
American stars will double-up at the US Open.
Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Jack Sock, the 2018 US Open doubles champion and 2011 US Open mixed doubles champion and two-time US Open quarterfinalist John Isner are among the list of US Open doubles wild-card recipients.
2023 US Open Doubles Wild Cards
Women’s Wild Cards
CoCo Vandeweghe and Sofia Kenin
Clervie Ngounoue and Robin Montgomery
Kate Fakih and Olivia Center
Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig
Ashlyn Krueger and Angela Kulikov
Jamie Loeb and Makenna Jones
Quinn Gleason and Elizabeth Mandlik
Men’s Wild Cards
John Isner and Jack Sock
Will Blumberg and Steve Johnson
Adhithya Ganesan and Alexander Frusina
Eliot Spizzirri and Tyler Zink
Denis Kudla and Vasil Kirkov
Ethan Quinn and Nicholas Godsick
Aleks Kovacevic and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran