US Open Main Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 24th, 2023

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (R) and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur pose with their trophies following their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women’s singles final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 10, 2022. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images







US Open

Flushing Meadows, New York

August 28-September 10, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $65,000,020



US Open Features Showdown for World No. 1

Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek will try to retain the world No. 1 rankings in New York. Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a 24th Grand Slam crown and fourth US Open championship. World No 2. Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, is chasing her first US Open title and to unseat Swiatek as world No. 1. Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Christopher Eubanks will try to make their mark at their home Slam.



US Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Order of play for Thursday, August 24th: Click Here