Winston-Salem Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 24, 2023
-
- Updated: August 23, 2023
Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
August 20-26, 2023
Prize Money: $760,930
Surface: Hard Court
Final Tune-Up Tournament for US Open
Winston-Salem, North Carolina is home to the annual Winston-Salem Open which was established in 2011. Borna Coric is the top seed in Winston-Salem this week. As an award winning ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the final men’s tournament prior to the US Open. Each summer, the event is held within the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a state of the art collegiate facility adjacent to Truist Field which serves as the home for Wake Forest Football. The event is owned and organized by Winston Salem Professional Tennis.
Winston-Salem Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Thursday, August 24th: Click Here