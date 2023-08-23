- U.S. Open seeding confirmed following Cincinnati, draw on Thursday
U.S. Open seeding confirmed following Cincinnati, draw on Thursday
-
- Updated: August 23, 2023
With the U.S. Open draw being made this week, the seeds are set and based on the rankings following the conclusion of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The draw ceremony for the season’s fourth and final Grand Slam will be held on Thursday, although there is no live streaming available.
Qualifying is already underway in New York and main-draw competition begins next Monday.
Here are the 32 seeded players on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Men
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Holger Rune
5. Casper Ruud
6. Jannik Sinner
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Andrey Rublev
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Frances Tiafoe
11. Karen Khachanov
12. Alexander Zverev
13. Alex de Minaur
14. Tommy Paul
15. Felix Auger-Aliassime
16. Cameron Norrie
17. Hubert Hurkacz
18. Lorenzo Musetti
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Francisco Cerundolo
21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
22. Adrian Mannarino
23. Nicolas Jarry
24. Tallon Griekspoor
25. Alexander Bublik
26. Dan Evans
27. Borna Coric
28. Christopher Eubanks
29. Ugo Humbert
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Sebastian Korda
32. Laslo Djere
Women
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Coco Gauff
7. Caroline Garcia
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Marketa Vondrousova
10. Karolina Muchova
11. Petra Kvitova
12. Barbora Krejcikova
13. Daria Kasatkina
14. Liudmila Samsonova
15. Belinda Bencic
16. Veronika Kudermetova
17. Madison Keys
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
20. Jelena Ostapenko
21. Donna Vekic
22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
23. Zheng Qinwen
24. Magda Linette
25. Karolina Pliskova
26. Elina Svitolina
27. Anastasia Potapova
28. Anhelina Kalinia
29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
30. Sorana Cirstea
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Elise Mertens
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.