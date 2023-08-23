U.S. Open seeding confirmed following Cincinnati, draw on Thursday

With the U.S. Open draw being made this week, the seeds are set and based on the rankings following the conclusion of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The draw ceremony for the season’s fourth and final Grand Slam will be held on Thursday, although there is no live streaming available.



Qualifying is already underway in New York and main-draw competition begins next Monday.

Here are the 32 seeded players on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Men

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Holger Rune

5. Casper Ruud

6. Jannik Sinner

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Andrey Rublev

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Karen Khachanov

12. Alexander Zverev

13. Alex de Minaur

14. Tommy Paul

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime

16. Cameron Norrie

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Lorenzo Musetti

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Francisco Cerundolo

21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

22. Adrian Mannarino

23. Nicolas Jarry

24. Tallon Griekspoor

25. Alexander Bublik

26. Dan Evans

27. Borna Coric

28. Christopher Eubanks

29. Ugo Humbert

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Sebastian Korda

32. Laslo Djere



Women

1. Iga Swiatek



2. Aryna Sabalenka



3. Jessica Pegula

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Coco Gauff

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Marketa Vondrousova

10. Karolina Muchova

11. Petra Kvitova

12. Barbora Krejcikova

13. Daria Kasatkina

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Belinda Bencic

16. Veronika Kudermetova

17. Madison Keys

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Beatriz Haddad Maia

20. Jelena Ostapenko

21. Donna Vekic

22. Ekaterina Alexandrova

23. Zheng Qinwen

24. Magda Linette

25. Karolina Pliskova

26. Elina Svitolina

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Anhelina Kalinia

29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

30. Sorana Cirstea

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Elise Mertens

