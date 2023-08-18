Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 19, 2023

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in the Cincinnati semifinals on Saturday. Photo by Michael Cummo/Western & Southern Open Facebook







Cincinnati Western & Southern Open

Cincinnati, Ohio

August 14-20, 2023

Prize Money: $6,600,000

Surface: Hard Court

Stars Showdown in Cincinnati Prelude to US Open

A pair of former world No. 1 Grand Slam champions–Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki–return to action in Cincinnati this week. The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In 2018, Djokovic triumphed in Cincinnati to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 crowns and complete the Career Golden Masters.

