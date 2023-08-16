Isner, Johnson Among US Open Men’s Wild Cards

John Isner has received a wild card into this month’s US Open. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY

The USTA today announced that Americans John Isner, Alex Michelsen, Michael Mmoh, Steve Johnson, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien will receive singles main draw wild cards into the 2023 US Open, as well as France’s Benjamin Bonzi and Australian Rinky Hijikata, as part of reciprocal agreements.

The 2023 US Open will be played August 28-September 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

Isner, 38, owns 16 ATP Tour singles titles and has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world. He has spent the better part of the past decade as the top-ranked American and will be making his 17th US Open main draw appearance. He has twice reached the quarterfinals in New York (2011, 2018) and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2018.

Michelsen, 18, is currently ranked No. 138 and is the youngest player in the ATP Top 150. He is enjoying a breakout summer that included his first ATP Challenger Tour singles title in Chicago and his first ATP Tour final at the ATP 250 event in Newport, R.I., where he earned his first four ATP Tour wins. The former Georgia-commit recently announced his intentions to forego his collegiate eligibility and turn pro.

Mmoh, 25, is currently ranked No. 99 and returned to the court this summer after missing nearly four months due to injury. He reached the third round at the Australian Open in January for his best career Grand Slam result. He also played in the main draws at both the French Open and Wimbledon this year and will be making his fourth US Open main draw appearance (first since 2020).

Johnson, 33, is currently ranked No. 179 and earned his wild card by winning the US Open Wild Card Challenge. The American veteran has been ranked as high as No. 21 in the world and owns four ATP Tour singles titles. He has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this summer and will be making his 13th consecutive US Open main draw appearance.

Quinn, 19, earned the wild card customarily awarded to an American NCAA singles champion by winning the title as a freshman at the University of Georgia in May. He turned pro this summer after winning his third ITF World Tennis Tour singles title in June and will be making his Grand Slam singles main draw debut. He competed in qualifying at the 2022 US Open after finishing runner-up at the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championships.

Tien, 17, will appear in the US Open main draw for the second consecutive year after defending his title at the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championships on Sunday. After playing one semester of college tennis at USC, Tien turned pro this summer and won his first professional singles title at a USTA Pro Circuit M15 event in his hometown of Irvine, Calif., in June.

Bonzi, 27, is currently ranked No. 101 and reached a career-best ranking of No. 42 in February after reaching the third round at the Australian Open. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and FFT where wild cards between the US Open and Roland Garros are exchanged.

Hijikata, 22, is currently ranked No. 110 and played college tennis at North Carolina. He earned his wild card based on a reciprocal agreement between the USTA and Tennis Australia where wild cards between the US Open and Australian Open are exchanged.

The USTA also announced the American men receiving wild cards into the US Open Qualifying tournament, held August 22-25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center:

Brandon Holt, 25, the former all-American at USC who qualified and reached the second round at the 2022 US Open; Zachary Svajda, 20, a two-time USTA Boys’ 18s national champion; Patrick Kypson, 23, who won the Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge earlier this year to earn a spot in the French Open main draw; Eliot Spizzirri, 21, the 2023 ITA National Player of the Year; Tristan Boyer, 22, who played college tennis at Stanford and reached one ATP Challenger Tour singles final this year; Aidan Mayo, 20, who has reached three ITF World Tennis Tour singles finals this year; Martin Damm, 19, who in 2019 was part of the youngest-ever men’s doubles team to win a match at the US Open; Darwin Blanch, 15, the No. 8-ranked junior in the world; and Trevor Svajda, 17, the USTA Boys’ 18s national singles runner-up and younger brother of Zachary.