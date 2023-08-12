- Toronto Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, August 13, 2023
Toronto Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, August 13, 2023
-
August 12, 2023
Toronto National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada
August 7-13, 2023
Prize Money: $6,600,000
Surface: Hard Court
Alcaraz Returns to Action in Toronto
Empowered by his run to the Wimbledon title, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in Toronto. Alcaraz headlines a field that features second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, third-seeded Casper Ruud and No. 4-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta and Canadian shotmaker Denis Shapovalov all withdrew from the tournament. Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
