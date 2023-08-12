Toronto Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, August 13, 2023

Alex de Minaur plays for his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto on Sunday. Photo credit: 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers







Toronto National Bank Open

Toronto, Canada

August 7-13, 2023

Prize Money: $6,600,000

Surface: Hard Court

Alcaraz Returns to Action in Toronto

Empowered by his run to the Wimbledon title, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in Toronto. Alcaraz headlines a field that features second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, third-seeded Casper Ruud and No. 4-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta and Canadian shotmaker Denis Shapovalov all withdrew from the tournament. Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

