Ricky’s picks for Day 3 in Toronto, including Sinner vs. Berrettini

A massive day of second-round action at the National Bank Open is underway. Among those taking the court on Monday are Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Tommy Paul, and Francisco Cerundolo.



Here are my previews and predictions for two of the best matchups.



Matteo Berrettini vs. (7) Jannik Sinner



Sinner and Berrettini will be squaring off for the first time in their careers in round two of the Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Berrettini opened with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Gregoire Barrere for what was just his 11th main-tour match victory of the year. Following a fourth-round result at Wimbledon (lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz), the Italian is finally picking up some much-needed momentum.

Sinner, who also hails from Italy, has been in great form throughout pretty much all of 2023. The world No. 8 lifted the Montpellier trophy, finished runner-up in Rotterdam and Miami, and and advanced to the semis at the All-England Club (lost to Novak Djokovic). In all likelihood the 21-year-old will simply be too good for Berrettini.



Pick: Sinner in 3

(12) Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo

Paul and Cerundolo will be going head-to-head for the fourth time in their careers. Interestingly, all three of their previous meetings have come on grass. Paul won 6-4 in the third set last year in Eastbourne before Cerundolo prevailed twice a little more than a month ago (6-4 in the third at Queen’s Club and also 6-4 in the third in the Eastbourne championship match).

Yes, all three of their meetings have ended 6-4 in the third. Also interesting is the fact that both players won 6-4 in the third on Monday in Toronto! Paul edged Diego Schwartzman, while Cerundolo battled past Canadian wild card Alexis Galarneau. Based on both current form and the H2H, another competitive contest should be in store. A slight edge goes to Cerundolo given his recent success against Paul.

Pick: Cerundolo in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.