Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Updated: August 4, 2023
Kitzbuhel Generali Open
Kitzbuhel, Austria
July 31-August 5, 2023
Prize Money: €562,815
Surface: Red Clay
Argentineans and Austrians Aim for Kitzbuhel Supremacy
Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry is top seed and Austrians Sebastian Ofner and Dominic Thiem will be fan favorites in Kitzbuhel. Nestled in the Alps in the Tyrol region of Austria, the Generali Open Kitzbühel is home to one of the most picturesque venues on the ATP Tour. Local resident Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Dominic Thiem ended the home crowd’s 26-year wait for a first Austrian champion since 1993 winner Thomas Muster.
Kitzbuhel Generali Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Saturday, August 5th: Click Here