Los Cabos Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Updated: August 3, 2023
Los Cabos Open
Los Cabos, Mexico
July 31-August 5, 2023
Prize Money: $852,480
Surface: Hard Court
Tsitsipas, Norrie, Paul Head Mexico Summer Showcase
The spectacular city of Los Cabos, BCS, hosts the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, one of the most important tennis events in Latin America that offers a wide variety of cuisine, entertainment and world-class tennis. Established in 2016, tournament winners include Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniil Medvedev. Celebrating its seventh edition in 2023 and staged at the Cabo Sports Complex for the second consecutive year, the ATP 250 event is expected to welcome around 30,000 fans, who can also enjoy the many recreational activities on offer during the day and night. Host Hotel Solaz, is a renowned Luxury Collection Resort of San José del Cabo.
Los Cabos Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Thursday, August 3rd: Click Here