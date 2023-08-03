Los Cabos Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 3, 2023

Tommy Paul of the United States will face Australian Alex de Minaur in Los Cabos on Thursday. Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua via Getty Images







Los Cabos Open

Los Cabos, Mexico

July 31-August 5, 2023

Prize Money: $852,480

Surface: Hard Court

Tsitsipas, Norrie, Paul Head Mexico Summer Showcase

The spectacular city of Los Cabos, BCS, hosts the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, one of the most important tennis events in Latin America that offers a wide variety of cuisine, entertainment and world-class tennis. Established in 2016, tournament winners include Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniil Medvedev. Celebrating its seventh edition in 2023 and staged at the Cabo Sports Complex for the second consecutive year, the ATP 250 event is expected to welcome around 30,000 fans, who can also enjoy the many recreational activities on offer during the day and night. Host Hotel Solaz, is a renowned Luxury Collection Resort of San José del Cabo.

