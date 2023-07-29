- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Updated: July 29, 2023
Atlanta Open
Atlanta, Georgia
July 24-30, 2023
Prize Money: $737,170
Fritz, de Minaur, Eubanks Headline Atlanta Field
Taylor Fritz is top seed, Queen’s Club finalist Alex de Minaur is second seed and home hero Christopher Eubanks returns to Atlanta fresh off his career-best run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning nine of the 11 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively. Isner returns on a special exemption this week.
Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Sunday, July 30th: Click Here