Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 29, 2023

Nineteen-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils will face Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev in the Hamburg semifinals. Photo credit: European Hamburg Open Facebook







Hamburg European Open

Hamburg, Germany

July 24-30, 2023

Prize Money: €1,831,515

Ruud, Rublev Top Hamburg Field

Andrey Rublev beat Casper Ruud in last week’s Bastad final. The pair are again the top two seeds in a loaded Hamburg field that features Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo.

Hamburg European Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Saturday, July 29th: Click Here