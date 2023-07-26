Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Maxime Cressy faces JJ Wolf in an all-American showdown in Atlanta.







Atlanta Open

Atlanta, Georgia

July 24-30, 2023

Prize Money: $737,170

Fritz, de Minaur, Eubanks Headline Atlanta Field

Taylor Fritz is top seed, Queen’s Club finalist Alex de Minaur is second seed and home hero Christopher Eubanks returns to Atlanta fresh off his career-best run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning nine of the 11 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively. Isner returns on a special exemption this week.

Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Thursday, July 27th: Click Here





