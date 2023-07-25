- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Wimbledon Champion Clervie Ngounoue Headlines USTA Billie Jean King Nationals
- WTCA to Host San Diego Tennis Conference Sponsored by 10sBalls and Solinco
- Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Hamburg European Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Ultimate Tennis Showdown Photo Gallery By Rob Stone
- Rublev Routs Ruud in Bastad Final for 14th Title
- Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Rublev Repels Cerundolo, Will Play Ruud in Bastad Final
- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Order Of Play for Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Swiss Open Gstaad Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Bastad Open Draws and Order Of Play for Saturday, July 22, 2023
Atlanta Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26, 2023
-
- Updated: July 25, 2023
Atlanta Open
Atlanta, Georgia
July 24-30, 2023
Prize Money: $737,170
Fritz, de Minaur, Eubanks Headline Atlanta Field
Taylor Fritz is top seed, Queen’s Club finalist Alex de Minaur is second seed and home hero Christopher Eubanks returns to Atlanta fresh off his career-best run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Americans have thrived at the tournament, winning nine of the 11 previous editions. University of Georgia alum John Isner completed a three-peat in 2015, and won his fourth, fifth and sixth titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021, respectively. Isner returns on a special exemption this week.
Atlanta Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, July 26th: Click Here