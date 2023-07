Newport Hall of Fame Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns to action in Newport on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Newport Hall of Fame Open

Newport, Rhode Island

July 17-23, 2023

Prize Money: $642,735

Paul, Mannarino, Anderson Return to Newport

The first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championship was played in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1881 on the now legendary grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. That tournament evolved into the US Open. The Infosys Hall of Fame Open remains the only professional tournament played on grass outside of Europe. Tommy Paul is top seed, Adrian Mannarino is seeded second and former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson makes his ATP Tour return as a wild card this week.

