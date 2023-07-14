Djokovic Soars Into Record 35th Major Final At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach a record 35th Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and move within one win of a record-tying 24th major crown. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wimbledon—Lawn tennis rewards athleticism and bold strikes.

Today, Novak Djokovic added elevation to the equation soaring into his record 35th Grand Slam final.

Lifting his level of play, a dynamic Djokovic defeated talented Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) rising into his ninth Wimbledon final.

The first player—man or woman—in history to reach 35 major finals, Djokovic scored his 34th consecutive grass-court win. Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Ken Rosewall as the third man over 36 years of age to reach a Wimbledon final.

The streak continues…@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

Facing a powerful opponent 14 years his junior, a dynamic Djokovic drilled 11 aces against no double faults, saved all six break points he faced, including a couple of set points in the third set, and broke down the Sinner forehand at crucial times.

“Semifinals it was always going to be a very close, very tense match,” Djokovic said. “Three very close sets. I think the scoreline doesn’t maybe give the reality of what was happening on the court.

“It was super close third set could have gone his way. He had 15-40 a few second serves he missed a couple of shots allowed me to get into the tiebreaker…. He has proven why he’s one of the leaders of the next generation and why he’s one of the best players in the world no doubt. So it’s great to be part of this new generation—I love it.”

Riding a record 45-match Centre Court winning streak—a decade of dominance on the sport’s most iconic court—Djokovic will play for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title when he faces either world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Four-time defending champion Djokovic now stands one victory away from a historic 24th Grand Slam crown, which would equal Hall of Famer Margaret Court’s all-time record.

If he achieves it, Djokovic would arrive in New York next month with a dual dream in reach: He could become the first man since Rocket Rod Laver in 1969 to capture the calendar Grand Slam and collect a record 25th major championship.

Playing beneath the closed Centre Court roof in humid conditions that left both men repeatedly smacking their racquets off their shoes to loosen clumps of collecting grass, Djokovic’s footwork and balance were sharper at the start.