Naomi Osaka Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Naomi Osaka gave birth to a baby daughter in Los Angeles. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is a new mom!

The four-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

The baby is Osaka’s first child with long-time partner Cordae.

Osaka announced she was pregnant in January.

Last February, Osaka said she knew her baby’s gender, but Cordae did not know.

“I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet, only I know,” Osaka told People Magazine in a West Hollywood interview last February. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

Last month, Osaka posted a series of images from her baby’s gender reveal party with the banner “A Little Princess Is on The Way” and a shot of Cordae kissing her stomach.

The 2018 and 2020 US Open champion said she was approaching pregnancy the way she conducted her tennis career: be inspired to improvise.

“So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it,” Osaka told People Magazine. “That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little.”

The 25-year-old Osaka, who has been in a relationship with rapper Cordae since 2019, has said she will take a sabbatical from the sport and hopes to return at the 2024 Australian Open.

Osaka will join prominent fellow former world No. 1 players Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber in returning to the WTA Tour after giving birth.

Former Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who has been working as a tennis television analyst, has received a wild card into next month’s US Open. Kerber plans to launch her comeback in January and aims to play the 2024 Australian Open.