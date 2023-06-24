Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 25, 2023

Alex De Minaur is the first Aussie since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006 to reach the Queen’s Club final. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images







Queen’s Club

London, England

June 19-25, 2023

Prize Money: €2,195,175

Queen’s Club’s Shining Grass History

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and Holger Rune is seeded second at Queen’s Club. Seven different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, ’16). In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. Queen’s Club/cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16, 2018 and 2022

Queen’s Club Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

