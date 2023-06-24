- Alex de Minaur credits Girlfriend Katie Boulter for Queen’s Club Run
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Novak Djokovic to Make 2023 Grass Debut at Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 23, 2023
- Alcaraz Credits Federer’s Elegance for Inspiring Grass Game
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 23, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Venus Williams Leads Wimbledon Wild Card Recipients
- Anett Kontaveit to Retire After Wimbledon
- Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Alex de Minaur credits Girlfriend Katie Boulter for Queen’s Club Run
-
- Updated: June 24, 2023
Alex de Minaur doesn’t need to look too far for tennis inspiration.
The 24-year-old Aussie sees it in the eyes of his girlfriend, WTA pro Katie Boulter, and reads reinforcement in text messages from his Davis Cup captain and former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt.
A sharp de Minaur carved up second-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6(2) today becoming the first Aussie since 2006 champion Hewitt to reach the Queen’s Club final.
Afterward, de Minaur credited girlfriend Boulter’s rise to her maiden WTA title on the grass of Nottingham last week with inspiring his Queen’s Club breakout performance this week.
“To be honest, I was probably inspired by her last week. I mean, I think she put in a hell of a performance, all things considering,” de Minaur told the media in London. “I mean, she’s playing her home tournament. She’s British No. 1 for the first time. She’s nonstop playing more Brits, so there’s always a lot of nerves and pressure.”
Watching Boulter “stand and deliver” amid the pressure pumped de Minaur up to do the same himself.
“She went out there, had a great week, made the final, and then the biggest match of her career, she played one of the best matches I’ve ever seen her,” de Minaur said. “To be able to stand and deliver in that crucial point and win her first title, I was, like, yeah, I’ve got to watch what she’s doing and learn myself.”
In the first all-British WTA final in 46 years, Boulter beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 last Sunday to claim her maiden championship before supportive home fans on the grass of Nottingham.
FIRST CAREER TITLE ❤️🏆❤️— wta (@WTA) June 18, 2023
A moment that @katiecboulter will never forget as she claims the title on home soil in Nottingham!#RothesayOpen pic.twitter.com/LXOqw6nzbB
It was a historic battle of the Brits marking just the third all-British final in the 50 years of the WTA Tour.
Australian No. 1 de Minaur said he’ll be seeking “a few tips” from British No. 1 Boulter tonight before taking on world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing to regain world No. 1, in the Queen’s Club final.
“I think I have tried to replicate that a little bit this week and just be nice and calm, have a positive mindset,” de Minaur said. “You know, it definitely helps. I’ve got to get a couple more tips from Katie.”
Boulter and de Minaur, who often sit in each other’s support boxes during matches, celebrated their three-year anniversary as a couple last March.