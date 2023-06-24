Alex de Minaur credits Girlfriend Katie Boulter for Queen’s Club Run

Photo credit: Katie Boulter Instagram

Alex de Minaur doesn’t need to look too far for tennis inspiration.

The 24-year-old Aussie sees it in the eyes of his girlfriend, WTA pro Katie Boulter, and reads reinforcement in text messages from his Davis Cup captain and former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt.

A sharp de Minaur carved up second-seeded Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6(2) today becoming the first Aussie since 2006 champion Hewitt to reach the Queen’s Club final.

Afterward, de Minaur credited girlfriend Boulter’s rise to her maiden WTA title on the grass of Nottingham last week with inspiring his Queen’s Club breakout performance this week.

“To be honest, I was probably inspired by her last week. I mean, I think she put in a hell of a performance, all things considering,” de Minaur told the media in London. “I mean, she’s playing her home tournament. She’s British No. 1 for the first time. She’s nonstop playing more Brits, so there’s always a lot of nerves and pressure.”

Watching Boulter “stand and deliver” amid the pressure pumped de Minaur up to do the same himself.

“She went out there, had a great week, made the final, and then the biggest match of her career, she played one of the best matches I’ve ever seen her,” de Minaur said. “To be able to stand and deliver in that crucial point and win her first title, I was, like, yeah, I’ve got to watch what she’s doing and learn myself.”

In the first all-British WTA final in 46 years, Boulter beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 last Sunday to claim her maiden championship before supportive home fans on the grass of Nottingham.