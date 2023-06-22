Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 23, 2023

Alexander Zverev faces Nicolas Jarry in Halle on Friday.







Halle Open

Halle, Germany

June 19-25, 2023

Prize Money: €2,195,175

Heavy Hitters Firing in Halle

The Halle Terra Wortmann Open, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-categorized as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded second. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.

Halle Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, June 23: click here





